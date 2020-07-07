John Blinn Walker, Sr., 88, of Spotsylvania passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at his home in Fawn Lake surrounded by family. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1931, John was the son of the late George Gould Walker and Myrtle (Blinn) Walker and preceded in death by his four siblings. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean (Laster) Walker; five children, Linda Robb (Kevin), Shari Duffy, John Walker Jr. (Deanne), Dave Walker (Carrie), Rob Walker (Stacie) and 11 grandchildren; Chris, Lynda, Heather, Emily, Amber, Meredith, Ashleigh, John Stephen, Danielle, Tommy, Michael, three great grandchildren; Jude, Addi, Olive and many nieces and nephews. Graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology with a BSME in 1959. Throughout his career, he worked as a Mechanical Engineer and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1993. He was a Master Mason of Lodge #347, Scottish Rite and a Kena Shriner. He and Jean joined the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to being a wonderful, loving husband and devoted father, he was an avid craftsman. He loved to spend hours in his workshop "puttering" or fixing things and making useful items. Riding his Harley Davidson and playing the Organ were two of his favorite pastimes. He and Jean enjoyed travel, golf and tennis. For 27 years, they belonged to the Vienna Presbyterian Church before moving to Spotsylvania (Fawn Lake) where they joined The Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg. A celebration of life held at a later date. Donations may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, The Presbyterian Church (Fredericksburg) or The American Cancer Society.

