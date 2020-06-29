WALL, JESSE S., III, beloved son, brother and nephew, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Fort Ord, California in January 1970, he leaves his parents, Lt Col (ret) Jesse S. Wall, Jr. (Marcia), Darleen Nelson (Rhon), sister Lauren Foster (Casey), brothers Ian Wall and Michael Wall, step-sister Nanette Mason (Arnie), step-brother Howard Nelson (Laurie), aunts Myra Downing (Joe), Margaret Wilson (Will), and uncles Scott Blay and Bruce Blay (Sabreena), as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His brother, Robert Wall, uncle, Barney Blay and Grandparents Jesse and Beulah Wall, and Othal and Katherine Blay predeceased him. For many years, Jesse lived in the San Francisco bay area of California where he was an executive assistant to a series of Gap Hq. executives. He moved to Virginia only a short while before an insidious spinal ailment took his mobility bit by bit to the point where he was paralyzed from the chest down. Undaunted, Jesse used technology to pursue language courses and other interests that would challenge his immense intellect. He was an avid reader and quick wit. He often served as his family's tech guru when technology got overly complicated. While his shining light has moved to a higher plane, his memory will always warm the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

