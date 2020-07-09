Mervin L Waller, Sr. 86, formerly of King William departed this life July 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Julia Waller, his sons Calvin Waller, Bobby Anderson, Jerry (Debbie) Waller, Rodney (Lily) Waller, daughters Carolyn Green, Joanne Waller, Jackie (James) Banks, Wanda Waller, Stacey (Jeremie) Roberts, step children Whitney (Chris) Becker, Tiffany Desjarlais, Robert Giles, brother Stewart (Naomi) Johnson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren other realitives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Mervin L. Waller Jr. Remain rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) where there will be a public viewing Friday 4 to 8pm, and also where funeral services will be held 11am Saturday July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations: (1) Bon Secours Hospice 8580 Magellan Pkwy Richmond, Va 23227, (2) Froglevel Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 201 Hanover 23069, or (3) Mangohick Baptist Church P.O. Box 468, Hanover, Va 23069. online condolences www.owensfuneralservieces.com
+1
+1
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup