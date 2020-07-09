Mervin L Waller, Sr. 86, formerly of King William departed this life July 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Julia Waller, his sons Calvin Waller, Bobby Anderson, Jerry (Debbie) Waller, Rodney (Lily) Waller, daughters Carolyn Green, Joanne Waller, Jackie (James) Banks, Wanda Waller, Stacey (Jeremie) Roberts, step children Whitney (Chris) Becker, Tiffany Desjarlais, Robert Giles, brother Stewart (Naomi) Johnson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren other realitives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Mervin L. Waller Jr. Remain rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) where there will be a public viewing Friday 4 to 8pm, and also where funeral services will be held 11am Saturday July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations: (1) Bon Secours Hospice 8580 Magellan Pkwy Richmond, Va 23227, (2) Froglevel Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 201 Hanover 23069, or (3) Mangohick Baptist Church P.O. Box 468, Hanover, Va 23069. online condolences www.owensfuneralservieces.com