Mrs. Barbara Walor, 81, of Fredericksburg, peacefully took her eternal journey home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Barbara was a devoted wife and servant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was born July 23, 1938, in Washington DC to John Thomas Garver and Bertha Eney Garver. Barbara spent her early years as a Navy wife raising four children. In 1996, she married the love of her life, Joseph Walor, and she spent the next 23 wonderful years traveling, hosting numerous events, and decorating for her favorite holiday, Christmas. Barbara was a strong willed, passionate woman whom was recently recognized for 25 years of dedicated service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Fredericksburg. She was widely known as one of the greatest seamstresses in Fredericksburg; for her dedication with Prayers and Squares ministry at her church, the Victorian Ladies, and Black & Bling, the secretary for the Virginia State Larcum Committee. Barbara was full of life, class, and an amazingly dedicated individual. Her life was a life well lived and Barbara will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Frederick Walor; children Lisa Conner, Eric Hunter, Mark Hunter (Tonya), Mary Jane Lindsay (Andy); step-children Sarah Walor (Tyler), Joel Walor, Lisa Walor (Bradley), and David Walor (Alex) ; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Sara Garver Tindall (Barry) and Jack Garver (Erik) She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas and Bertha Garver. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Per her wishes, Barbara's remains will be laid to rest, at the Saint Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.