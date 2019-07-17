Richard Walsh, 75, of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va. Richard was born on October 19, 1943, in Danville, Pa. to the late William and Helen Walsh of Mount Carmel, Pa. and was the second of six children. Richard grew up in Mt. Carmel, Pa. and left home at the age of 17 right after high school and joined the United States Navy where he served six years, part of that time aboard the USS Enterprise. He was also stationed in Ireland, followed by a long career working as a civilian for the U.S. government all over the world. He and his wife enjoyed living several years on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands He retired from Lockheed Martin in Dahlgren, Va. in 2004 after nearly 39 years. Richard and his wife, Pervin, enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and internationally, and they especially enjoyed taking cruises. He was also a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his two sisters, Rose Harmon and Elizabeth Milanek (J. Gregory). He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Pervin; his four children, Sean Walsh, Kim Greene, David Walsh (Jennifer), and Farrah Norfolk (Lloyd). He was a very proud grandfather to nine grandchildren, Jordan, Kieran, Caolan, Kaden, Oran, Ryan, Ronan, Gavin and Kendall. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, William, Robert, and Mark Walsh. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at St. Patrick's Church on Elys Ford Road in Fredericksburg. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.