Karen Michelle Davies Ward was born April 1, 1961, to Lawrence A. and Janice Pryde Davies. Karen was quiet and unassuming with a compassionate, supportive spirit, encouraging everyone she knew. She was a devout Christian whose strength was empowered by the God who dwelt within her. She loved reading, cooking, gardening, Hallmark movies, and music. Karen graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with Intermediate Honors and as a James Monroe Scholar. She then pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar and graduated in Education with honors. She completed her Master's Degree in Reading from George Mason University. In 1986, she was named one of the Outstanding Young Women of America. She began her illustrious career in teaching and advocacy for learning disabled students at T. Benton Gayle Middle School in Stafford, Virginia. Karen relocated to Norristown, Pennsylvania, and married Kevin M. Ward in 1991. She continued her career at Whitemarsh Elementary, Ridge Park Elementary, and Colonial Middle School in Pennsylvania. The couple added two children to their family, Kevin and Alyssa. Karen was a faithful wife and devoted mother, instilling love, commitment to family, excellence in their pursuits and faith in God. The family returned to the Fredericksburg area in 2008, where Karen served as a Reading and Mathematics Specialist at Walker Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She taught learning disabled students in grades 6 and 7 and also took on roles working with emotionally disabled and English as a Second Language students when needed. She retired after 27 years in 2019. Karen was lauded by her supervisors and co-workers as an outstanding teacher who had a great love for her students and was influential in their lives, through her patience and instilling in them the idea that challenges were opportunities. Her aim was to bring the joy of reading and learning to those around her. She created and administered a Summer Special Education Transition Program at Walker Grant and was most proud of the elementary school book drives and giveaways she facilitated through the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program. She lived that idea despite lifelong health challenges with Sickle Cell Anemia and later Rheumatoid arthritis. Still she never complained and appreciated every detail of her life. She remained grateful and positive about what she had. She always showed interest and celebrated accomplishments of others, putting their needs first. She was active in her community serving as a group home counselor, Girl Scout Brownie Leader, active member of the Fredericksburg Sickle Cell Association, member of the Board of Directors of the Rappahannock Citizens Corporation and School Representative for the Red Cross First Aid Program. Within her community of faith, she was most proud of her work with the Lauren A Davies scholarship committee of Shiloh Old Site Baptist Church, where she also served on the Young Ladies League and sang in the Young Adult Choir. With fervor, her rich, melodic voice blessed all as she sang, "We need to hear from you." Her Life verse was Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." She was a loyal daughter,sister, aunt, niece and friend. Early Thursday morning April 23, 2020, the gentle voice of One who loved her said, "Karen, come unto Me" as He opened the gates of heaven and she entered a home she had prepared for most of her life. There she joins her sister Lauren, grandparents Autrey Davies Miller, and James T. and Bernice Pryde. She is survived by her parents Lawrence and Janice Davies; sister Sharron Davies Jeffrey (Martin D. and nephew, Ezekiel J.; nephews- and nieces-in-love Jessica M., Broderick P.M., and Cedric D.); her devoted husband of 28 years, Kevin M. Ward and their children Alyssa Lanier and Kevin Lawrence Hamilton Ward; brothers-in-law Hamilton and Sidney (LaDawn, nephew and niece Riley and Sydney); mother-in-law Julia L. Ward; aunt and uncle Mary and Bill Hatton; aunts Marion Keesee and Ernestine Bostic and family. Her family wishes to acknowledge dedicated friends (alphabetically) Barbara Malinowski Clougherty, Joyce H. Hill, Betsy Pignatello, Virginia (Ginny)Simonetti, Edwina Wright, and Dr. Melanie Wyatt for their love, support and appreciation for this great woman; and providers Drs. Leroy Essig, Matthew Whitehurst, and Steven Maestrello for their stalwart care. A private service will be held on Saturday with a viewing on Friday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. at A. L . Bennett and Son Funeral Home. Due to the restrictions related to the Coronavirus, attendees are requested to follow instructions about entry and departure from the building and premises and are asked to wear protective masks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association at P.O. Box 3275, Fredericksburg, VA 22402 or Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church, 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401.
