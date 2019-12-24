Miyoko Sugihara Ward, 88, of Spotsylvania County, passed quickly and without pain, surrounded by her family, as she went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. Miyoko was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 20, 1931 to the late Shigekazu and Sano Sugihara. She was the first daughter of two and had four brothers. Miyoko's family lived in Oppama, Japan where her father was a blacksmith and her mother was the village tailor. Miyoko married Richard E. Ward on April 30, 1956 at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Afterwards they moved to Indiana where they started a family. There are many great stories of her first years in the U.S. Miyoko, or "Mickey" as known by her friends, loved to cook and everyone loved her cooking. Her favorite time of year was New Year's Day. Miyoko would celebrate by making many delicious Japanese dishes for everyone to enjoy. It was always a festive day filled with Japanese food and laughter. Survivors include her children, Jesse S. Ward, of Stuarts Draft and Jennifer Petruzzi of Spotsylvania; daughter-in-law Karen Ward; son-in-law John Petruzzi; grandchildren Adam Ward, Richard Burgess, Matthew Petruzzi, Michael Petruzzi, and Amanda Okumu; great-grandchildren Logan Ward and Brynna Ward. Miyoko was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Ward and grandson Chad L. Ward. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Ward, Miyoko S.
