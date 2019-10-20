Robert L. Waring, 92, died at his home in Artillery Ridge, Fredericksburg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bob was a native of West Point, and a son of the late William G. Waring and Jessie L. Waring. He attended West Point H.S. and graduated from Hargrave Military Academy. While attending Virginia Tech, he was drafted into the US Army for the Korean War. Bob was a member of the 13th Infantry Division, the 101st Airborne Division, and later assigned to the Army Signal Corp Engineering Laboratories at Fort Monmouth, N.J. He also served in the Pacific during several atomic tests including Operation Greenhouse. After the war, he returned to Virginia Tech and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob was employed by the FMC plants in Fredericksburg and Baltimore where he was a Staff Engineer, an Area Engineer, and Department Head. He retired from FMC with over 30 years of service. Bob was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Fredericksburg, a past member of the Fredericksburg Cotillion Club, Elks and Jaycees. Bob was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 834 during which time they built two wooden rafts and traveled down the Rappahannock River on weekends for 80 miles. They also bicycled down to Ashland and back via Interstate 95 before it was opened to the public. Bob and his brothers were the owners of Liberty Hall Farm on the Pamunkey River in King William County, Virginia where they spent many happy hours hunting and fishing. Bob was a charter member and a Commander of Fredericksburg's U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 14-7, and a Division 14 Commander which serves northern Virginia, the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay. He was the recipient of numerous Coast Guard and Auxiliary awards including two Awards of Merit. Bob served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 40 years and retired in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Florence Hudgins "Mickey" Waring; three children Martha Waring Massad (John) of Fredericksburg, Evelyn Waring (Wayne Hayden) of Richmond, and Betty Waring Evans and her husband (Jeffrey) of Montross; five grandchildren Kristen Hayden, Jaclyn Evans, Robert Massad, Jessie Massad, and Julia Evans; brother Marshall L. Waring of Richmond and his sister-in-law Ann Schaefer Waring of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his older brother Burnet L. Waring of Richmond and a sister Betty Waring Davis of St. Petersburg, Florida. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25. Family and friends are welcomed to a celebration of Bob's life following the service. His ashes will be interred at a later date in the family's plot at Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Avenue Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 3-10, 237 St. James Lane, Montross, VA 22520. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com