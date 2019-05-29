Doris Lewis Bryant Washington, 99, of Hanover Manor in Ashland, formerly of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Guy C. Lewis, Sr. and Ruby Blanton Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest Marvin Bryant and George Washington, her two sons, Pete and Larry Bryant, her brothers, Guy C Lewis, Jr. and John Lewis, a step-son George Washington, Jr. Doris was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Freida Bryant granddaughter, Mary Beth Bryant, a sister-in-law, Margaret M. Lewis, a step-daughter, Virginia Sykora and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 294 , Bowling Green, VA. 22427.Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.