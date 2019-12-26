Jamil Washington, 34, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home. He is survived by four children, Taylesiah, Jaeshaun, Ava, and Noree; his mother, Claudia; father, Lawrence; and brothers, Travis, Tamonte, and Derrick. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday December 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and services will follow at the same location on December 28 at 12 p.m.
