Mary Elizabeth Washington Carter, Born October 18, 1920 on the Washington family farm near Dahlgren in King George County, to Henry Thacker Washington and Mary Stuart Grymes. She died, April 10, 2019. Tthe youngest of two sisters, with Virginia Grymes Washington preceding her in death in 2006. Elizabeth graduated from King George High School, worked briefly for the county and then took a job at the Dahlgren Proving Grounds during WWII. She met Ralph David Drosd when he came to Dahlgren as part of the war effort. Married in 1944, and moved to Maryland, where they raised their three sons, Walter, Robert and Roger. Ralph died in 1965, and Walter was KIA in Vietnam in 1968. Elizabeth met Robert (Bob) John Carter, and they married in 1970, moving to North Carolina for retirement. He preceded her in death in 2003. Elizabeth enjoyed a simple life and simple pleasures. She was talented in hand-crafts, creating a bounty of hand-made clothing, knitted sweaters, hats and scarves, fabulous quilts that adorn her family's beds, and needlepoint for her church. She loved having her grandchildren come to visit, spending time at the beach, enjoying steamed crabs and teaching her granddaughters to sew and knit. She only gave up her crafts when her vision and finger strength began to fade. After Bob died, she headed west to live with her son, Robert and his wife, Carolyn. Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in King George County, VA. This is the church she happily attended as a child and where she returned for many years after leaving home.