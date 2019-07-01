Robert (Bob, Bobby) Ennis Waters, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Culpeper, VA, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carole Ann Eastridge Waters, devoted father of Robert Milton Waters (Alison), Amanda Marjorie Reetz (Jason), and Kevin Earl Waters. Cherished grandfather of Robert Lawrence Waters, Adam Wesley Waters, and Matthew Carter Waters, Logan Thomas Reetz, and Evan Parker Reetz. Bob was born December 21, 1949 in Arlington, VA to Lawrence Earl and Doris Nellie Carter Waters. Brother to Lora Rollins (Andrew), William Waters (Cynthia), and the late Lawrence Lee Waters. National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042. Funeral Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00am with visitation at 10:00. Burial in National Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Merrifield Lions Club PO Box 316 Merrifield, VA 22116.