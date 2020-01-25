Sara Otelia Wells Waugh, 88, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence on Bushy Mountain Road, Orange. Born July 30, 1931, in Roanoke she was the youngest daughter of the late Lawrence W. Wells and Corinne Ponton Wells of Terrace View Farm in Forest, Virginia. She is also predeceased by her husband Robert Gary Waugh Sr.; one brother Lawrence Wells Jr.; and one sister Nancy Whitten. She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Unionville. She is survived by one daughter Corinne B. Cummings and husband Ted of Manakin-Sabot; two sons Robert Gary Waugh Jr. and wife Mary of Ashland, and Wells Waugh and wife Sharon of Racoon Ford; five grandchildren Nicole Chandler Waugh Lillard and husband Robert, John Tyler Waugh, Sara Page Hobson Waugh, Kelly Meghan Bradley and husband Brooks, and Andrew Ford Cummings; four great grandchildren Sloane Bradley, Landon Bradley, Holden Bradley, and Kellen Lillard; one sister Virginia Johnson of Michigan. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. Rev. Ralph Satter and Rev. Jeffrey Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 23258 Village Road, Unionville, Va. 22567; or the New Century Hospice 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Unit 204, Charlottesville, Va. 22901. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead, MaLisa Lacy and Venessa Carnes of New Centry Hospice and Ola May Humes, Faye Autry and Rosalie Arnold for their loving care.
