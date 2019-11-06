On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Cynthia Kring Webb met His plans for her to join her mother, Billie B. Kring, her father LeRoy Kring and her sister, Connie K. Smith. Born in Denver, Colorado, May 11, 1947, she lived in Dallas, Texas and Northern Virginia for most of her life. She leaves behind her husband, George Daland Webb III of Locust Grove, VA, son, Randall Lee (Cassandra) Nash, of North Stafford, VA; daughter, Kimberly Ellen Beard of Ft. Pierce, FL, stepsons, George Webb and family of Kittery, ME., Wilson Webb and family of St. Paul, MN and Corey Coulson of North Stafford, VA; grandsons, Airman 1st Class Joshua (Kaitlin) Nash, of Destin, FL, Antonio Ramirez of Dallas, TX., grand-daughter Jennifer Nash and three great grandchildren of Wellsville, Ohio. Until surviving lung cancer in 1993. Cindi was a valuable Credit Union branch manager for Arco in Dallas, TX and Raytheon in Northern Virginia. During her many years of disability, she was able to remain active playing golf as a member of The Lake of Woods Ladies Golf Association and bowling with The Lake of the Woods Fun League. A memorial service will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue Service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Online condolences and fond memories of Cynthia may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com