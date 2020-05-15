George Daland Webb III, 77, of Lake of the Woods, passed away peacefully at Hughes Home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife and best friend, Cynthia (Kring), on October 31, 2019. Daland was born in Keene, New Hampshire on December 28, 1942 to the late George and Laurie (Wright) Webb and grew up in New Hampshire, Greece and Northern Virginia. He attended St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Alexandria, VA and graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington, VA in 1960. He earned a degree in Forestry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was a member of the Corp of Cadets. Upon graduating from college, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served with the 14th Combat Engineer Battalion in South Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Daland went on to work as a licensed real estate broker for the family business, United Services Homeowner Association in Northern Virginia. Daland then worked and retired from Hecht's as an independent retail professional. He enjoyed many hobbies that he shared with family and friends, reading, photography, stamp collecting, bird watching, genealogy, music and Civil War history. He was a lifetime avid golfer and a member of The Lake of the Woods Men's Golf Association. Daland is survived by his sons, George Webb and wife Deborah, of Kittery, ME, Wilson Webb and wife Carolyn Swiszcz, of West St. Paul, MN; step-children, Randall Nash and wife Cassandra, of North Stafford, VA and Kimberly Beard, of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Cameron Webb, Aili Webb and Ramona Webb; step-grandchildren, Joshua Nash and wife Kaitlin, Jennifer Nash, Corey Coulson and Antonio Ramirez; a brother, Lance and wife Robin of Annandale, VA, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends, and his cat, Sunny. Daland will be inurned at the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely. Donations may be made to the Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue Service. Condolences to his family may be shared online at vacremationservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of G. Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.