George Daland Webb III, 77, of Lake of the Woods, passed away peacefully at Hughes Home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife and best friend, Cynthia (Kring), on October 31, 2019. Daland was born in Keene, New Hampshire on December 28, 1942 to the late George and Laurie (Wright) Webb and grew up in New Hampshire, Greece and Northern Virginia. He attended St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Alexandria, VA and graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington, VA in 1960. He earned a degree in Forestry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was a member of the Corp of Cadets. Upon graduating from college, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served with the 14th Combat Engineer Battalion in South Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Daland went on to work as a licensed real estate broker for the family business, United Services Homeowner Association in Northern Virginia. Daland then worked and retired from Hecht's as an independent retail professional. He enjoyed many hobbies that he shared with family and friends, reading, photography, stamp collecting, bird watching, genealogy, music and Civil War history. He was a lifetime avid golfer and a member of The Lake of the Woods Men's Golf Association. Daland is survived by his sons, George Webb and wife Deborah, of Kittery, ME, Wilson Webb and wife Carolyn Swiszcz, of West St. Paul, MN; step-children, Randall Nash and wife Cassandra, of North Stafford, VA and Kimberly Beard, of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Cameron Webb, Aili Webb and Ramona Webb; step-grandchildren, Joshua Nash and wife Kaitlin, Jennifer Nash, Corey Coulson and Antonio Ramirez; a brother, Lance and wife Robin of Annandale, VA, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends, and his cat, Sunny. Daland will be inurned at the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely. Donations may be made to the Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue Service. Condolences to his family may be shared online at vacremationservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…