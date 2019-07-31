Lorraine Fix Webb passed from her life on this earth to her heavenly reward on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Stuart Fix and her sister, Delores Corbett. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cecil Webb, her children Laurie (Bernard) Phalen and William (Joelle Gilbert) Webb, her sister Theresa (Thomas) Conrad, her granddaughters Maggie, Katie, Ally, Emily and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. All who knew Lorraine loved her and will miss her faith, lively spirit and genuine caring for the well-being of all her loved ones and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Encounter Church of God, 12240 Five Mile Road, Fredericksburg with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com