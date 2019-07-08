Edgar Jackson "Ted" Weedon, of Locust Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born June 19, 1924 in Richardsville, Va to the late Chancellor B. Weedon and Bessie Maupin Weedon. He was married to Carolyn Chappelle Weedon, who preceded him in death. Ted served his country in the United States Army in World War II and also had a career in Sales as a Sporting Goods Representative. He owned his own business, Ed Weedon and Associates. In his spare time, Ted loved fishing, playing tennis and gardening. Ted is survived by his daughter, Ginger Hibbs (Paul); son, Timothy Weedon (Sylvie); grandchildren, Carolyn Blaisdell (Casey), Paul Hibbs III (Jen), and Matthew Hibbs (Carrie); five great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Antonelli; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Weedon; step-son, James Chappelle; and daughter, Debbie Wagoner. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Richardsville United Methodist Church cemetery, Richardsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be to the Richardsville Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.