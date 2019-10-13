Mary Julie Wehman, 65, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Tom Wehman; children Zeke Kassock and Isaac Kassock (Ashleigh); grandson Stephen Kassock; siblings Bill Janis (Ouida) of McLean, Patrick Janis (Beth) of Hartwood, Anne Deane (George) of St. Cloud, FL, Joseph Janis (Margaret) of Apopka, FL, Meg Hughes (Dennis) of Apopka, FL, and Neil Janis of Dillwyn; uncle Henry Karpinski of Oak Park, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with a rosary starting at 6 p.m. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.