Venetia was born on September 10th, 1934 in Malvern, AR and went home on April 12th, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard, her children, Dennis and Tina, her son/daugther-in-law, Phil and Katherine, her grandchildren, J.R., Tammy & Zack and her great grandchildren, Namoi & Leo. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg, VA with a reception following. In memory of Venetia a contribution can be made to http://giftfunds.stjude.org/VenetiaWehmeir.