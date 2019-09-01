Dorothy L. Welch, 86, of Alexandria formerly of Essex County departed this life on August 22 in Bethesda, MD. She is survived by two sons: Edgar Welch (Donna) of Lusby, MD and Walter Welch (Rosalind) of Clinton, MD and one brother, James E. Jackson (Sarah) of Caret. The viewing will be held on Friday, September 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2007 Quarter Hill Rd., Supply, where the funeral service will be held on September 7 at 11 a.m. The interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, 488 Warings Mill Rd., Caret. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock.