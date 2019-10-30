Kristopher Kasey Wells, age 36, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, October 28, 2019 in Spotsylvania, VA. He was born on October 14, 1983 in Alexandria, VA the son of Parrish and Betty (Doss) Wells. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Kelli Wells. Survivors include his mother, Betty Wells of Spotsylvania, VA; one sister, Sheree Kirkpatrick and her husband Garth of Spotsylvania, VA. His nieces and nephews, Jeramy, Rachael, Jesse, Dakota, Parrish, Preston, and Robert. Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A visitation will follow until 8:00pm Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com