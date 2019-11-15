Frances Welty, 89, of Falmouth passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Stafford Hospital. Mrs. Welty retired from C & P and was an active member of Falmouth Baptist Church. Survivors include her grandchildren, Raymond Newton, Wayne Newton (Melody), William Newton, C.J. Newton (Elizabeth), Amy Newton, Brian Newton (Cyndi), Marjorie Newton, Kevin Newton, and Mark Newton; Dawn Newton; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Welty; daughter Carol Newton; grandsons Steven Newton and John M. Newton; and her parents, William and Cora Mae Fines. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 19 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.