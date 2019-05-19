Thomas Wood Hall, born May 19,1949 passed away at his houseboat on April 30,2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Hall and Genevieve Satterwhite Hall. He is survived by his two sisters, Lorraine Miller of FL and Denise Wendle of PA.; his niece, Heather Sandusky and husband, Cyrille; his nephews, Shawn Kendall and wife, Felicia, Chad Kendall and wife, Jacki, Jason Wendle and wife, Krista, and Ethan Wendle and wife, Kristen; and by his nine great nieces and nephews. Tom lived in Ladysmith, VA in his childhood years, graduating from C. T. Smith High School in 1967. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1971 and completed his four years of military service in the United States Air Force. He traveled to England where he took a semester of post graduate classes at Oxford, University and enjoyed seeing some of Europe. He lived in Alaska and California. For a couple of years he lived in Franklin, VA where he worked for the local newspaper. While there he joined a local theater and acted in several plays. In 1987, Tom received a Master's of Science degree in Communications from the University of Ohio, majoring in photo journalism. Tom was a fantastic photographer. Some of his photos were published in various magazines or newspapers. He worked for eight years at The Chicago Tribune newspaper as a photo journalist with the Associated Press. It was there that he was introduced to sailing on Lake Michigan and developed a love for boats. In his later years he chose life on the water, living first in his sailboat and later on his house boat docked in the Baltimore Harbor. Tom voiced concern for the disenfranchised and oppressed in society and used his pen, or rather computer, to compose various editorials and other written expressions to raise awareness of their plight. His concern for social injustice seems to run in the family, starting with his mother, Genny. He had two great loves in his life. First, was his girlfriend Barbara, whom he met in graduate school. Unfortunately, their years together were shortened when she developed a health conditions that claimed her life way too soon. The other love was his mother. She understood him like no one else. In the days before Facebook or texting, they communicated in long letters and as he traveled to various locations, he'd always be sure to bring her some unique souvenir. His last job was working for several years for the state of Maryland where he helped unemployed people use skills to locate job opportunities. Tom had books and screen plays in his mind, or started on his computer, that he had planned to write someday in his retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ladysmith Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 53, Ruther Glen, VA, 22501, where Tom's father, Freddie, served as the first fire chief in the early 1950s. There will be a private family ceremony at the grave site at County Line Baptist Church. The family is planning a reunion in Tom's honor this summer. Condolences and memories can be sent to Denise at denisewendle22@gmail.com or to Lorraine at Lorraine.grayce@gmail.com or posted on the website of the Schimunek Funeral Home in Maryland by going on their website and searching for the page for Thomas Wood Hall. www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com