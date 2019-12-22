Kathleen Louise Wentworth, 65, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Kathleen was a member of the Virginia Screenwriters Forum and Virginia Production Alliance. She collaborated with director, Robert Basillico, in "I Kill By Myself", which awaits production. She served as Script Supervisor for a short drama entered in Tribeca and other film festivals. In the film, "Life of 5", she shares the honor with the cast of "Best Cast", "CFF Best Family Award" and "Best Student Film". Survivors include her husband, Clarence "Lenny" Wentworth; children, Lindsey Coleman Welch and Freddie Coleman; three brothers Gary, Rob, and John Pearson; sister Julie Pearson Pratt; and cousins Rick and Bonnie Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Whiton and Laura Rose Pearson. The family received friends on December 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held in the early afternoon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Old Ship Church in Hingham, MA. Interment will follow in Hingham Cemetery. She will be greatly missed! Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
