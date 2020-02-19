William Roy "Pee-Wee" Wenzel, 77, of Stafford County passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. William was retired from R.C. Lee Carpet House. He loved fishing, dancing, and playing cards with friends. He went to the city docks each day that he went out. William loved sitting on the front porch, enjoying the sunshine. He will be missed by many. Survivors include his two daughters, Cassi Wenzel and Cammi Wenzel Stephens; brother William E. "Pete" Wenzel Jr.; sisters Sandra Conley (Bobby), Diane Stokley, and Lila Newton Pugh (Ricky); and one grandson Grant Blevins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Audrey "Tina" Wenzel; son Bruce Wenzel; and sister Jeannie Grooms. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.