Clifford Werner, 76, of Fredericksburg, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New York City on June 3, 1943. A graduate of Post College, he had a long career as a social worker for the state Office of Mental Health in Manhattan, where met his wife, Pamela, a psychologist. Besides Pamela, he is survived by their three children who they adopted from Russia: Christopher Werner and William Werner, both of Mount Airy, Md., and Katie Werner of Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg. A reception will be held after the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the church at 810 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.