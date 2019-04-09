Lewis B. West, 80, of Stafford, who loved family, fishing, his chickens, sitting on his porch and time at Lake Gaston, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by his family and friends to see him home. Family tradition will go on through his wife of 57 years, Libby West; children Mike West (Kim), Garry West (Lisa), Tammy Embrey (Troy) and Frankie West (Brooke); grandchildren Teresa (Matt), Michelle (Jonathan), Allison, Jenna (Jay), LJ, Travis, Dawson and Brett; great-grandchildren Mckynzie, Ethan, Ava, Blane and Sawyer; brothers and sisters Ruth, Barbara (Jay), and Bobby (Peggy); and a great deal of family and friends, of special mention Woodie and Sandra Broyles. Lewis was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Mary, Kenneth, Donald, Stu, Frank, Butch, Joe, Jimmy, Pete and Bill. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Mountain View Rescue Squad Building located at 1268 Mountain View Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Please join us to celebrate the love of great man who would want us to focus on the joy of his life and not be steeped in grief, though we miss him more than words can say, until we see him again one day. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist