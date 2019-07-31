Linda L. West, 84, long-time resident of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away July 27, 2019. Born in Headrick, Oklahoma on May 28, 1935, Linda graduated from Headrick HS, before attending Oklahoma State University, where she met her husband, John Francis West. They were married on June 1, 1957 and lived in Reno, Nev., Kansas City, Mo., and Kingston, N.Y. before settling in Fredericksburg in 1962. Linda also attended Mary Washington College, graduating in 1972. She spent her professional career teaching music as an individual instructor and as the Director of Choral Music at Stafford County schools for over 10 years and worked in the Rappahannock Regional Library for over 20 years. She traveled to Europe multiple times, and found great pleasure in her fiber art and music. Married for 62 years, she is survived by her husband, John Francis West of the residence; her two daughters, Sandy West, Manteo, N.C. and Robin Rock, Olympia, Wash.; as well as a grandson and a great-grandson. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice and Palliative Services (Hospice.mwhc.com). Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.