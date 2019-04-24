Sylvia Laverne Whaling, age 79, of Stafford, VA passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA. She was born on August 16, 1938 in Stafford, VA the daughter of the late Paul and Lillie (Kennedy) Whaling. Survivors include her brothers, Raymond E. Whaling and wife Audrey of Spotsylvania, VA, Paul Whaling of Stafford, VA; seven nephews, Ricky Whaling, Gary Whaling, Larry Whaling, Joe Sullivan, Raymond Sullivan, Tommy Sullivan, Roy Whaling; three nieces, Mary Roles, Shirley Sullivan, and Linda Lee Kerns. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Services, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com