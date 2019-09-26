Dorothy Wheeler, 88, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Boyd Wheeler; children Marsha Oliver (Paul), Donna Hall (Jimmy) and Tracy Wheeler (Diana); grandchildren Anthony Oliver, Amy Hall, and Madison, Mason and Emma Wheeler; and caregiver Robin Self. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 28 at Mine Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in Mine Road Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.