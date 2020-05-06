Mary "Sue" Whetzel-Abel of Stafford, VA passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Sue is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Lynn Brassart & Paula Sue Jones; grandchildren, Christopher Dotson, Robbie Brassart, Kevin Dotson Jr., Jeffrey Dotson, Dalton Dotson, Blake Smith, David Payne III, Brooke Payne; and great grandchildren Cayden, Aubree, and Chase. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings Gary Whetzel and Dottie Whetzel-Cook to include many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Roy Sr. & Hazel Whetzel and her brothers Roy, Jr; Roger, Ralph, and sister Wanda, nephews Lewis Whetzel, Randy Surface, Timmy Butler and her late husband Les Abel. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6:00pm 8:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will only be allowed 10 visitors at a time. Ms. Abel's funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…