Mary "Sue" Whetzel-Abel of Stafford, VA passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Sue is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Lynn Brassart & Paula Sue Jones; grandchildren, Christopher Dotson, Robbie Brassart, Kevin Dotson Jr., Jeffrey Dotson, Dalton Dotson, Blake Smith, David Payne III, Brooke Payne; and great grandchildren Cayden, Aubree, and Chase. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings Gary Whetzel and Dottie Whetzel-Cook to include many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Roy Sr. & Hazel Whetzel and her brothers Roy, Jr; Roger, Ralph, and sister Wanda, nephews Lewis Whetzel, Randy Surface, Timmy Butler and her late husband Les Abel. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6:00pm 8:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will only be allowed 10 visitors at a time. Ms. Abel's funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Whetzel-Abel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.