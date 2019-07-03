Damon E. Whetzler, 45, of Fredericksburg, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Damon had a long career driving trucks for Payne Trucking, McLane Distribution, and Harris Teeter Distribution. He was a longtime member of Upper Caroline Company 6 Volunteer Fire Department. In his free time, Damon liked riding four wheelers. He is survived by his girlfriend, Jennifer Huffman; two sons, Nick and Cameron Whetzler; his siblings, David Whetzler (Penny), Louis Whetzler (Penny), Dawn Whetzler, and Doug Whetzler; several nieces and nephews; and other loving extended family. Damon was preceded by his parents, Bill and Joan Whetzler. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. Condolences may be shared online with his family at foundandsons.com.