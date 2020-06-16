Harold White, Sr., 87, of King George, VA passed away on June 9, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is survived by his loving children Janice Wormley, Beverly Roman, Karen Gutierrez, Brenda White, Joyce White, Dalphine White and Vincent White. A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery.

