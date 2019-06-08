Herman M. White, 84, of Washington, DC, departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Herman is survived by two sisters, Maggie Ruth Colbert and Alma Williams; one brother, Alvin White; one sister-in-law, Pearl White; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Branch Fork Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, VA, on June 12 at 12:00 p.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
