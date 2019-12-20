Karolyn Kay White, 80, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on December 16, 2019. Kay was born in Canton, IL in 1938. She died from complications of interstitial lung disease. She was preceded in death by her father Roscoe, who was killed in action during World War II, her mother Dorothy, her adoptive parents Carl and Luella, one brother Carl Jr., and one sister Colleen. She is survived by her brothers Ronnie, Robert and Kent as well as her sister Bonnie. She is also survived by her four sons William, Joseph, David, and Daniel, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Kay worked as a beautician in Farmington, IL, taught cosmetology in Canton, IL, managed motels throughout the US and was an office manager in Marietta, GA until her retirement in 2001 in Kingsland, GA. She loved fishing, volunteering to help others in need and playing with her grandchildren. Kay's final wish is to have her ashes scattered over the Pacific Ocean so she can be with her father who was buried at sea.