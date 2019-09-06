Maria "Louise" White, 87, of Montross, VA transitioned Sunday, September 1, 2019 peacefully with her family at her side. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all. Louise is survived by her husband of 68 years, Archie White of Montross; sons: Lonnie White of Montross, Rev. Frankie White, Sr. (Theresa), Tony White (Mary Joe) both of King George, VA, Jeffrey White of Elton, MD, and Darryl White of Montross; one foster daughter, Deborah Brooks of Montross; one foster son, Herbert Brooks, Jr. (Nina) of Colonial Beach, VA; sister, Annie B. Turner; brothers: James Brooks (Beatrice) and Herbert "El" Brooks (Barbara); sister-in-law, Belle Lomax; grandchildren: Lonnie, Jr., Stephanie, Latarshal, Frankie, Jr., Tony, Jr, Kisha, Dorothea, Danny, Brittany, Ashley, Lindsey, Chrissy and Kiera, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She left us with life long memories that will remain in our hearts forever. Services in honor of Louise will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, Montross. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the homegoing celebration will commence promptly at 11 a.m. Services are entrusted to the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Burgess, VA