Sandra White, 75, of Louisa passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence with her husband and daughter by her side. Survivors include her husband, Erle White; one daughter from her first marriage, Verna (Jeannie) Whetzel and son-in-law Rob Rollins; two granddaughters: Christina and Victoria; one sister, Jeannie; and one nephew, Brian. A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bethpage Christian Church, 4491 Fredericks Hall Road, Mineral. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com