Timothy Ray White, 59, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Welch, WV and raised in Wytheville, VA. He was the son of Norman Chad White and Phyllis Jo Tickle White. He graduated from Radford University in 1989 with a BBA and a MBA in 1991. He was last employed by Advance Auto Parts in Fredericksburg and for many years he was employed as Store Manager at the Ferry Farm Walmart, store 2520 in Fredericksburg. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his children Ben; daughter-in-law Victoria; daughter Katie; son-in-law Kevin; and son Bryan. He is also survived by his grandsons Hudson, Gus and Wesley; sister Karen; brother-in-law Ricky; brother Norman; sister-in-law, Kathy; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter, Sam and Beth. Visitation will be Friday, June 26 from 3 to 5 PM at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel Fredericksburg. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
