Dr. Phillip James Whitehall, 66, of Cherry Hill, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sentara Woodbridge. Phillip served 27 years in the Marine Corps as an Avionic Specialist, which he dearly loved. Survivors include his wife, Bok Sun Whitehall; sister-in-law Suk; and niece Debbie Loving. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Murvie Whitehall; one brother, Michael Whitehall; and one sister, Juanita Loving. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps Museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.