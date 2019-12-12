Carol Hughes Whitley, 90, of Fredericksburg went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She spent her youth in Fon du Lac Wisconsin and moved with her older sister to the Washington DC area upon graduating high school and soon met a young Army corporal who became the love of her life. They married in Norfolk and settled there for a few years before relocating to the northern Virginia area and finally to Stafford where she turned an old farmhouse into a loving home where they raised a family. She loved sewing, crafts, baking, playing the piano, and singing, but her passion was spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving family. Sons, Richard E. Whitley Jr, and Randal Whitley; her daughters, Robin O'Donnell, and Rene' Pennock. Ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Whitley; and her parents, Clarence and Sadie Hughes. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Please join us as we celebrate her life. Her funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Stafford. A reception will be held at the church following the interment in Quantico National Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Peters Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com