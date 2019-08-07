Ray Charles Whitney, age 63, of Stafford, VA passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1956, in Hackensack, NJ the son of the late Raymond J. and Mary Lou Whitney. Ray was a driver for the Serta-Simmons Bedding Company. Survivors include his loving wife, Mona L. Whitney; one son, R.J. Whitney (Maria) of Stafford, VA; three daughters, Jocelyn Marinez (Lenny) of Fredericksburg, VA; Joanna Johnson (Matthew) of Stafford, VA; Jennifer Truesdell of Stafford, VA; one sister, Terry Mikulak of Arizona; 14 grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital www.stjude.org Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com