Carley Whittaker-Driver, 28 of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Nick Driver; her mother, Kathy Cousins; her father, Earl E. Whittaker, Jr.; her step sister, Bethany Garber; her paternal grandparents, Earl and Roberta Whittaker; her aunts and uncles, Debbie and Lynn Bourne, Lori and Mike Allen, Patsy Eckert and Joanne Maul and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Abby Whittaker and her maternal grandparents, Virginia Davidson and Arthur Hart. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1st at 2:00 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com