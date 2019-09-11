Pamela Green Whittaker, 55 of Ashland peacefully went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. Pam was a servant of God who always tried to win lost souls for Christ. Pam's career path included Verizon Wireless for eighteen years, the daycare business for six years, horse boarding for eleven years and she was a cowgirl for over forty years. Her love for horses was a major part of her life and she enjoyed training them and giving lessons, especially to children with special needs. She was an active supporter of The Carmel School and currently served on their Board. She also valued her relationship with the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic in Mexico, where she had received treatments. She will be remembered for her love of tea parties, decorating and flowers. Pam had a strong love for family and is survived by her husband, Doug Whittaker, her daughters, Paige and Kathryn Whittaker; her siblings, Danny Smith, Larry Smith, John Green (Nancy) and Donna Harvey (Dennis); two aunts; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and her horse, Splash. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Green and Shirley Green and her sister, Sandra Talley. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the auditorium of Atlee High School, 9414 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA. The family will have a time of receiving friends and fellowship, two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.