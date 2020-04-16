Earl E. Whittaker, Sr., 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Earl worked at the FMC plant for 29 years and then VA Power. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Roberta M. Whittaker; children Deborah W. Bourne (Lin), and Earl E. Whittaker, Jr.; grandchildren Ashley Bourne-Richardson (Todd), and Nathan P. Bourne; great-grandchild Colin P. Bourne; siblings Zenelda Baeckel (Jack) of Portland, OR, Charles Whittaker (Sandra) of Denver, CO, and Roger Whittaker (Jackie) of VA Beach; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving two granddaughters, Abagail M. Whittaker, and Carley Whittaker. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
