Preston Whitten, 25, of Ruther Glen passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, July 6, 2020. Preston is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tammy and Gary Randall; his caregiver and 2nd mom, Linda Wood; sisters, Heidi Strange and Kaela Randall; brothers, Tristan Randall, Ethan Randall, and Chase Randall; grandfather, Dan Whitten; close family friend, Robert Garner; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Whitten; brother, Shane Garner; and aunt, Pamela Gray. Preston's family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required in the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to Preston's family at foundandsons.com.

