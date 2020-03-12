Curtis Waterfield Whitticar, 55, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Curtis was the son of Virginia W. Whitticar and the late Ralph M. Whitticar, III. He was born and raised in Fredericksburg, graduated from James Monroe High School, and was a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute in Providence, Rhode Island. Curtis is survived by his three daughters, Jane, Jessica, and Jade Whitticar and their mothers, all of whom reside in Bend, Oregon; his sister, Nancy W. Wood (Dave) and their family; his brothers, Elliott M. Whitticar (Marilyn), W. Burke Hawkins (Debbie), and Michael C. Whitticar (Teresa) and their families; and extended family and friends across the country. No service is planned at this time. Throughout the last years of his life, he received excellent compassionate care at the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd # 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to this organization in support of their mission.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Whitticar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.