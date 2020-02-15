Carl A. Wiberg Sr. of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, February 4. Carl was born in Washington, DC on September 11, 1937 to Arthur and Ruth Wiberg. He was a graduate of Washington Lee High School and attended The American University. He began his newspaper career as a messenger for the Washington Daily News, eventually becoming the Classified Advertising Manager until the paper folded in 1972. Over the next twenty years, he worked for the Washington Star, Cincinnati Post, The Philadelphia Bulletin and Washington Times. In 1992, he relocated to Virginia and began a new chapter selling real estate with Coldwell Banker Elite in Stafford. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, a Sunday school teacher and his faith was central to his life. He was a past president of the Virginia Wildlife Federation and a 50-year steadfast member of the Lions Club. He was active in numerous fraternal, professional and sporting organizations throughout his life. Despite many health concerns, his faith enabled him to enjoy his life and remain eternally optimistic. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is predeceased by his wife, Brenda Digges-Wiberg. He is survived by his brother James (Luray), his sister Margaret Brandel (George), former spouse Delores Wiberg, children Carl, Jr. (Joan), John (Megan), Kimberly, Courtney (Edward) and 11 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held February 20 at 11:00 AM at Peter's Lutheran Church in Stafford, 1201 Courthouse Rd., Stafford, VA In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church (www.splctoday.org/); Aquia Harbour Host Lion's Club, P.O. Box 304, Stafford, VA 22555 (www.aquialionscharityinc.com/)