On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Henry Wicker, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born to Gladstone and Valda Wicker in New Orleans on August 8, 1928. He graduated from Xavier University and earned his MD at Howard University School of Medicine. Henry completed his residency in Ophthalmology during his service in the United States Air Force and later practiced in the District of Columbia for 53 years. Dr. Wicker was the Chief of Ophthalmology at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and an assistant professor at George Washington University. Henry is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Geralyn Ethel Clark, and his brother Gladstone Wicker, formerly of New Orleans. He is survived by his sons, Stephen Wicker of Washington, DC, and Henry Wicker, Jr., of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his sister, Valda Wicker Jenkins of Silver Spring, Maryland; and his granddaughters, Carmen Wicker of Richmond, Virginia, and Simone Wicker of New York City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was devoted to his family and his calling to the helping of others through Medicine and charity. He loved the Roman Catholic Church, the Democratic Party, corny jokes, and most of all, his sons. Henry was a member of Sigma Pi Phi, Chi Delta Mu, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternities. Most recently Henry was a resident of Chancellor's Village Assisted Living and The Hughes Home, both in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where even in his very last days, his charm and gratitude quickly earned him the love and respect of all who encountered him. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.