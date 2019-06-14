Peggy C. Wigginton 77, a life-time resident of Stafford, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her sister, Nancy Wilson; nephew William Wilson Jr.; nieces Wendy Bunt, Kimberly Kelver, Tracy Palmer, and Regina Salazar; two great-nephews and two great-nieces; as well as two great-great-nephews, all of the, Denver, Colo. area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Evelyn Wigginton. The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to an animal shelter of choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist