Durwood Murray Wigglesworth, 77, of Spotsylvania County passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He treasured his family and adored his wife. Durwood was an honorable man and a God fearing Christian. He loved tractors and enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and bird watching. Durwood was employed with VDOT for 43 years before retiring. Durwood is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria; his children, Kimberly Yeargin (Craig) of West Virginia, Keith Wigglesworth (Anne) of Ladysmith, Mark Wigglesworth (Pam) of Fredericksburg, and Matthew Walker (Catherine) of North Carolina; his brother, Walter Wigglesworth (Pam) of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Brian Wigglesworth and Adam Walker; and a sister, Clarice Griffin. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be expressed to Durwood's family at foundandsons.com.